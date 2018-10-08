× Replica WWI biplane crashes at southwest Missouri airport

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a replica World War I era biplane has crashed in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that emergency crews found the 67-year-old pilot uninjured but trapped inside the biplane Sunday night at the Bolivar Municipal Airport.

Police said in a news release the pilot reported that the tail of the aircraft slid out upon landing, causing the aircraft to veer off the runway. The release says the plane overturned in a ditch on the east side of the runway.