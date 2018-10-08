Second Wind’s 15th annual Lung Walk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Second Wind provides financial assistance to those who are having lung transplants in the St. Louis area. They help with emergency needs, lodging or many of the other associated costs in the transplant process such as medications.

Ken Schanz the president of Second Wind and Amanda Heldere a lung transplant recipient joined FOX 2 to talk about the upcoming Lung Walk.

Second Wind Lung Walk

Saturday, October 20

Forest Park

Registration 8:00 AM at the Forest Park Visitor’s Center

Memorial Service at 8:30 AM

Walk begins at 9:00 AM