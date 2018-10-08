SSM Health to offer free flu vaccinations Saturday
ST. LOUIS, MO – SSM Health is hosting six free flu clinics throughout the St. Louis region on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Flu vaccinations will be available from 8:00am to Noon at several locations and are open to those ages nine and older.
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the only location that will vaccinate ages 6 months and above.
The Centers for Disease Control says an annual seasonal flu vaccination is the best way to reduce the chances of being diagnosed with influenza or spreading it to others.
Vaccinations will be available by injection only. No appointments are necessary. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first served basis and are available while supplies last. Participants should wear loose-fit clothing.
There will not be a preservative-free option. Pregnant women should obtain a flu shot from their primary care physician.
Locations:
- SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Drive-thru
Parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House – 3450 Park Avenue
Saint Louis, MO 63104
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Drive-thru
Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)
Richmond Heights, MO 63117
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital – Fenton Conference Center
1015 Bowles Avenue
Fenton, MO 63026
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – Lake Saint Louis Education Center
Koenig Building
400 Medical Plaza Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367
- SSM Health DePaul Hospital May Center
12303 DePaul Drive
Saint Louis, MO 63044
- SSM Health Outpatient Center
Lewis and Clark Conference Room
711 Veterans Memorial Parkway
Saint Charles, MO 63303
For those unable to attend the October 13 clinics, visit www.ssmhealth.com/access/now/ to schedule a visit with a physician’s office, urgent care, or SSM Health Express Clinic at Walgreens.