SSM Health to offer free flu vaccinations Saturday

ST. LOUIS, MO – SSM Health is hosting six free flu clinics throughout the St. Louis region on Saturday, October 13, 2018. Flu vaccinations will be available from 8:00am to Noon at several locations and are open to those ages nine and older.

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital is the only location that will vaccinate ages 6 months and above.

The Centers for Disease Control says an annual seasonal flu vaccination is the best way to reduce the chances of being diagnosed with influenza or spreading it to others.

Vaccinations will be available by injection only. No appointments are necessary. Flu shots will be given on a first-come, first served basis and are available while supplies last. Participants should wear loose-fit clothing.

There will not be a preservative-free option. Pregnant women should obtain a flu shot from their primary care physician.

Locations:

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital Drive-thru

Parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House – 3450 Park Avenue

Saint Louis, MO 63104

Parking lot next to Ronald McDonald House – 3450 Park Avenue Saint Louis, MO 63104

Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.)

Richmond Heights, MO 63117

Bellevue Ave. (one block south of Clayton Rd.) Richmond Heights, MO 63117

1015 Bowles Avenue

Fenton, MO 63026

1015 Bowles Avenue Fenton, MO 63026

Koenig Building

400 Medical Plaza Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

Koenig Building 400 Medical Plaza Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367

12303 DePaul Drive

Saint Louis, MO 63044

12303 DePaul Drive Saint Louis, MO 63044

Lewis and Clark Conference Room

711 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles, MO 63303

For those unable to attend the October 13 clinics, visit www.ssmhealth.com/access/now/ to schedule a visit with a physician’s office, urgent care, or SSM Health Express Clinic at Walgreens.