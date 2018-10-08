Stranger Things candy line debuted at IT’SUGAR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Just in time for Halloween, the popular Netflix show Stranger Things is out with its own candy line.

The creators made sure to include the show's storylines in each treat. There is a gummy version of Eleven's favorite food---waffles.

There are also gummy letters that look just like the ones Joyce Byers painted on her living room wall to communicate with Will.

There is even a Pollywog gummy and a missing Barb malted milk ball carton.

For now, you can only buy the candy at It' Sugar Stores.