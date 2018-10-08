Stunning fall inspiration at ‘Walking Winery and Wedding Show’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you want to get into the autumn and wedding spirit, the Walking Winery and Wedding Show & Oktoberfest at Mount Pleasant Winery is for you!

Scott Hepper, Master Designer at Walter Knoll Florist combined two great events Oktoberfest and a Wedding Show to bring you wine tasting, food tasting, cake tasting, door prizes, and a fashion show. There will be around 50 vendors and prizes that amount to close to $20,000.

Hopper joined FOX 2 to discuss how he came up this idea.

Walking Winery and Wedding Show

Sunday, October 21st

Mount Pleasant

11-2PM

Free Admission