SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Vice President Mike Pence will be in Springfield on Monday, October 8.

Pence will attend a political event for Josh Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate.

The current Missouri Attorney General is challenging Democratic Incumbent Senator Claire McCaskill.

The reception-style fundraiser is not open to the public.