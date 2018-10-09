Christian Ferguson’s mother celebrates her missing son’s birthday with a candlelight vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO – It`s been 15 years since Christian Ferguson’s family last saw him back in 2003.

Tuesday would`ve been the missing child`s 25th birthday and with the case still open his loved ones held a candlelight vigil as they still search for answers.

There`s plenty of speculation into who possibly did this, however, no arrest has been made so far.

Back in 2003, the disabled Pine Lawn boy's father called the police to report his SUV was stolen with Christian inside.

Police later found the vehicle but there was no sign of Christian.

Suspicion was cast on his father, but again no arrests were ever made.

Since then, his mom started the ‘Looking For An Angel’ organization.

She held a candlelight vigil on his birthday in the hopes that with new leadership in public office, the case will soon come to an end.

If you have any information into Christian Ferguson’s disappearance, you are encouraged to contact authorities.