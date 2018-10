Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dollar Tree chain is struggling. Company executives say it's because of President Trump's Tariff war with China.

The discounts chain which also owns Family Dollar, says it will have to take several items off their shelves because it would lose money on Chinese goods unless it raises prices.

Dollar Tree imports about 42 percent of its products, while Family Dollar imports about 23 percent.

Most of the shipments are from China.