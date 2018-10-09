× Flooding closes roads, expected to overtop some farm levees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Heavy rains are closing dozens of Missouri roads and putting some low-lying homes at risk of flooding.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says nearly 70 roads are closed, mostly in the northwest part of the state. They include stretches of U.S. 24 and Missouri 48.

The National Weather Service says the Missouri River will crest Thursday in St. Joseph at nearly 9 feet above flood stage, flooding a residential area in the northwest part of the city and a park. In the Glasgow area, the river is expected to crest Friday, overtopping agriculture levees, inundating some homes and possibly closing Missouri 240 west of the city.

Some stretches of the popular Katy Trail hiking and biking path near Rocheport and Portland also are expected to be underwater.