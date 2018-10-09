Interview with best-selling author Emma Donoghue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — The author of the novel "Room," Emma Donoghue, was thrust into the international spotlight when her book was made into a major motion picture. Not only did Donoghue write the book, but she also wrote the movie's screenplay.

The 2015 film was considered one of the year's best and was nominated for countless awards, including Best Picture at the Oscars. Lead actress Brie Larsen took home an Academy Award for her performance.

Joining the show is best-selling author Emma Donoghue joins us to tell us about her latest book "The Lottery's More or Less."