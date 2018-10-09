Kirkwood Farmers Market features Halloween fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Looking for fall fun that can include the whole family? The Kirkwood Farmer's Market has just the solution. In addition to their sweet selection of produce, the market hosts a "fun zone" for children. The fun zone is decked out for fall with slides, spider swings, a "corn crib" and a "tractor zone."

This Friday, Oct. 12, the market's "fun zone," normally $5, will be free from 6-10 p.m. The event will also feature live music, food, pumpkin painting and fundraising efforts for Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Dan Mitchell from Summit Produce joins to talk about the upcoming event.