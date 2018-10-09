× Man alleging assault sues comedian Kat Williams

The victim who says he was assaulted by comedian Katt Wiliams on Friday night is now suing Williams for $76,000.

His lawyer says that’s money for his physical injuries and emotional distress.

The alleged victim in the assault is Wali Kanani, owner of Delta Town Car Service in Portland.

Kanani was picking up Williams, his German Shepherd, and his colleagues at a private hanger of the airport.

The complaint, filed Monday, states Williams insisted his dog sit in the front seat, and Kanani said no.

The document outlines what happened from there. It alleges Williams called Kanani names like “white trash,” then punched him in the face.

Kanani ran inside to get away and Williams reportedly “commanded his dog to start chasing” him, according to court documents.

“This is totally inappropriate behavior and there has to be some sort of deterrent effect above and beyond what the lawsuit itself would bring,” Kanani’s attorney Adam Heder said.

That’s why Heder filed the complaint now asking for $76,000 plus medical costs.

Heder wouldn’t provide photos of Kanani’s injuries, but said he had cuts and swelling on his face, a broken tooth and tinnitus in one ear, as well as what he’s suffered emotionally.

“You can imagine in the course of doing your job getting struck in the face in this aggressive and belligerent manner can cause a tremendous amount of emotional distress to even the best of us,” Heder said.

Meanwhile Williams was in court Monday on the charge of assault in the fourth degree.

He was released on that charge, but the judge ordered him to stay away from Kanani.

The district attorney’s office told FOX 12 even though Williams was released on the assault charge, he’s still in jail overnight until Tuesday.

That’s because he’s wanted in Georgia.

On Tuesday, officials will decide if or when to send him back there.