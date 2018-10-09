National Fire Prevention Week tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — It`s National Fire Prevention week and this year`s theme is "Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere." The program aims to educate about essential steps to reduce the likelihood of having a fire and how to escape safely in the event of one.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, public fire departments responded to more 1.3 million fires last year. A house fire happens every 88 seconds in the U.S. and 77% of fire fatalities happen inside the home.

Joining the show is Lisa Braxton with the National Fire Protection Association.

For more information about smoke alarms and this year`s National Fire Prevention Week campaign, visit http://www.firepreventionweek.org, or engage online at #firepreventionweek.