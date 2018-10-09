October is National Chiropractic Health Month, Get Moving!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUI S- In the U.S. only about half of all adults get the recommended amount of physical activity, putting themselves at risk for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes as well as falls and low back pain.

October is National Chiropractic Health Month and doctors at Logan University want to get more people on their feet and pain-free with the help of chiropractic care.

Dr. Patrick Battaglia discusses s how chiropractic can help people get moving by relieving back and joint pain as well as improving joint function.