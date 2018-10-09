O’Fallon Brewery and Backstoppers partner to make “tribute” beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. — What do you get when you combine one St. Louis tradition with another? You get a "tribute" beer courtesy of a partnership between The BackStoppers and O'Fallon Brewery. A local brew for a local crew.

This limited edition beer from O'Fallon Brewery is in support of first responders and just in time for the "Guns and Hoses" event on Thanksgiving eve to benefit The BackStoppers.

St. Louis Fire Chief, Dennis Jenkerson, and O'Fallon Brewery's President and CEO, Jim Gorsycka, join the show to promote the partnership.