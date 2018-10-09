Patrick Barry of St. Louis FC talks about MLS proposal

Major League Soccer is back in the news in St. Louis.
Many people thought that the issue was over when voters rejected the stadium proposal last year, but a new plan is now in the works.
The Taylor family, from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, has now stepped forward with a new proposal to privately finance the stadium.
Jim Kavanaugh from World-Wide Technologies is also a part of the group again.
There would be minimal public money needed with their proposal, which would be a tax break on ticket sales.
But there is a lot that has to happen before it becomes a reality.
Patrick Barry with Saint Louis FC was onset at Fox 2 news to talk more about the proposal.