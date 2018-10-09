× RECIPE: Yummy Vegan Poke Tacos

ST. LOUIS – Turn Restaurant joins Kim Hudson in the kitchen to whip up some yummy vegan tacos!

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup Diced Jack Fruit

½ cup Diced Mango

¼ cup Diced Red Bell Pepper

¼ cup Diced Red Onion

¼ cup Finely Chopped Cilantro

1 Thinly Sliced Serrano Pepper

2 tablespoons Minced Ginger

1 tablespoons Minced Garlic

3 tablespoons Orange Juice

3 tablespoons Rice Wine Vinegar

2 tablespoons Sesame Oil

1 tablespoon Wasabi Powder

Salt and Pepper to your preference

DIRECTIONS:

Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl and serve in rice flour taco shell or cucumber cup.