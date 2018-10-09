RECIPE: Yummy Vegan Poke Tacos
ST. LOUIS – Turn Restaurant joins Kim Hudson in the kitchen to whip up some yummy vegan tacos!
INGREDIENTS:
1 cup Diced Jack Fruit
½ cup Diced Mango
¼ cup Diced Red Bell Pepper
¼ cup Diced Red Onion
¼ cup Finely Chopped Cilantro
1 Thinly Sliced Serrano Pepper
2 tablespoons Minced Ginger
1 tablespoons Minced Garlic
3 tablespoons Orange Juice
3 tablespoons Rice Wine Vinegar
2 tablespoons Sesame Oil
1 tablespoon Wasabi Powder
Salt and Pepper to your preference
DIRECTIONS:
Mix all ingredients together in a mixing bowl and serve in rice flour taco shell or cucumber cup.