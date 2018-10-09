× South St. Louis murder suspect discovered at ATM with bloody knife

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis City Police have identified 56-year-old Gregory Boston as a suspect in the stabbing death of 60-year-old Valerie Holliday. This occurred at the 2300 block of Louisiana Ave. on October 4.

Boston has been charged with three felonies which include murder, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, Holliday spoke to a family member at around 9:00 a.m. and the suspect was with her in the home. Holliday’s body was discovered with approximately 17 stab wounds and pronounced dead by EMS at 10:14 a.m.

Boston was discovered by police later that day in the victim’s vehicle at an ATM. According to court documents, Boston was covered in blood while a knife was discovered inside the vehicle, along with several other bloody items.