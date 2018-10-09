St. Louis Area Food Bank to Benefit from China tariffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, MO - The "trade war" between the U.S. and China is having a positive impact on food banks in St. Louis and across the country. Tariffs put in place by the Trump administration means there is less U.S. food going overseas.

The St. Louis Area Food Bank said they are expecting a surplus of food around January. Staff said extra milk, corn, pork, apples, and potatoes are on the way just to name a few.

Staff said the USDA has decided to purchase the surplus of food from U.S. farmers and to give it to food banks who can distribute the product.