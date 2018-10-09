Union police search for woman accused driving a stolen SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION, Mo. - Police in Union, Missouri need help to identify a woman. Officers say she stopped to fill up a stolen Chevy Tahoe.

The 2003 Tahoe is brown with Missouri license plate AH3V7Z. It was taken overnight from Circle Drive in Union, Missouri. It had a sticker in the back window described as a blue and red ribbon with the words "Spreading CHD Awareness, Aiden."

If you have any information regarding the theft of this Chevrolet Tahoe, please contact the Union Police Department at 636-583-3700.