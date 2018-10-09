× Upcoming CBC football game moved after tragedy strikes Kansas City opponent

ST. LOUIS, MO- One of the year’s most anticipated high school matchups between the top two football programs in the state of Missouri will have to wait an extra day, but it’s a safe bet that when CBC does host Rockhurst Saturday afternoon, the game will not be the main focus for the opposing Hawklets.

Rockhurst senior Matthew Bloskey, 18, was one of two people killed in a weekend hit and run crash in Overland Park, Kansas Saturday, according to FOX4 in Kansas City.

Police announced Tuesday that they were speaking with a person connected to the incident and that they located the vehicle involved in the crash.

Because of a tragic loss suffered by the Rockhurst Community, the CBC vs Rockhurst football game will be moved to this Saturday, 10/13/2018 at 3:00 PM., at CBC.

Please keep the family of Matthew Bloskey and the Rockhurst community in your prayers. — cbccadets (@cbccadets) October 9, 2018

Bloskey had been part of the Rockhurst football program through his Sophomore year at the school. His funeral is set for 4 pm Friday afternoon in Overland Park. The Rockhurst-CBC game had been slated for a Friday night kickoff at 7pm in Town and Country, but will now move to a Saturday 3 pm start.