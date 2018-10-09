Woman accused of passing $2,300 forged check at Ballwin bank

BALLWIN Mo. — St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman accused of passing a forged check for $2,300. They say the woman used the identity of another woman to submit a check on October 7, at the First Bank on Manchester.

Police say was driving a dark colored SUV with a man in the passenger seat. She has a noticeable tattoo on her right forearm.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.