7-year-old struck by car gets a special visit at the hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 7-year-old Justin Welch is making great strides at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. He received a special visit on Wednesday that helped with his healing. Justin was hit by a car more than a month ago when he ran across Adie Road after delivering candy to a friend’s house. Most of the bones in his face were broken.

Members of the group St. Louis Youth Sports Outreach and the St. Ann Police Officer who responded to the crash that day visited Justin in the hospital Wednesday and brought gifts including an X-Box and a laptop.

“St. Louis Youth Sports Outreach organization is absolutely amazing,” said Hannah Welch, Justin’s mother. They help children all the time and the fact that they are doing this for us is absolutely incredible.”

Shortly after the accident, she established a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses and the cost of staying by her son’s side. Hannah said, “Honestly it feels amazing to know that these people we barely even know are here standing behind us and the kids in the community.”

Justin’s mother hopes her son can come home from the hospital in about 4 weeks.