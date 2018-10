HOUSE SPRINGS Mo. – There is another option for you to have some Halloween fun this year. Adventure Valley Paintball and Zipline Park in House Springs is being taken over by zombies every Friday and Saturday evening in October. They have a 12 gun zombie patrol wagon that maneuvers through 5 paintball fields.

If paintball isn’t your thing then you can also enjoy nightly bonfires, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin slingshot, and Halloween photo boards.

More information: AdventureValley.com