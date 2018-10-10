Ameren Missouri to build new operations center in north St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Ameren Missouri is going to build a new state-of-the-art operating center in north St. Louis.

The utility hosted a community outreach event Wednesday for local businesses in the area to meet the contractors for the new project.

“We want to make sure we provide outreach to all communities we serve and create access for our supplier to learn about opportunities that are coming up with this facility,” said Byron Witherspoon, director of supplier diversity for Ameren.

Ameren Missouri could have built anywhere. They opted to stay in the same area to build diversity and community. Wednesday’s meet-and-greet with other businesses was exactly what the businesses wanted.

“Anytime there's an opportunity for us to build and we can be a part of it, especially to be a part of the community; it’s great,” said Lawanda Jones, ABNA engineering firm.

Seven contractors were on hand, one of whom will be selected to build the new Ameren center.

All the contractors met with possible subcontractors to see if there would be a fit and to see if local businesses could be used first.

“We appreciate when the community can come out—particularly the minority community—come to learn about what we’re doing to understand the details of the building,” Witherspoon said.

This is something Ameren hasn’t really done this in the past.

“I can’t speak highly enough for Ameren having the event at this facility in the community where they’re getting ready to build once again,” Jones said.