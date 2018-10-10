Author William Knoedelseder interview for new book “Fins”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — A lot has changed since General Motors was founded in 1908. GM was the biggest automobile manufacturer from 1931 to 2007. An author, originally from St. Louis, has written a book that chronicles the life of a man who revolutionized the car industry. The book is entitled "Fins: Harley Earl, the Rise of General Motors, and the Glory Days of Detroit."

William Knoedelseder is from St. Louis and will be in town for a book signing event at Left Bank Books at 7 p.m. on October 11.

Author William Knoedelseder joins the show to promote his new book and his book signing event.

For more information on the book signing event, visit Left Bank Books' website.