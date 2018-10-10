Auto shop works to free kitten stuck in dashboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Wis. - A stray cat went on the ride of his life and managed to make it from Sun Prairie to Madison in a pretty risky fashion.

The 8-week-old kitten was rescued by auto shop workers in Madison after the nearly 10-mile commute stuck in the dashboard.

Eric Hermansen, owner of Chet's Car Care, told WMTV in all the years he's worked at the family business, he's seen a lot, but this call threw him for a loop.

"Going after a cat, that is our first one. It was strange. Yes it was," said Hermansen.

Hermansen learned a driver needed some help after arriving at work with the stray kitten sitting on his engine.

"I started hearing meowing coming from somewhere. Not sure what I was going to find, but the cat was sitting right there and he just looked up at me and started meowing," said Sean Goodroad.

To keep the cat safe, Goodroad put the cat in the car with him, and that's when things got complicated.

"At that point, he ran down under the dashboard and that's when he got stuck," said Goodroad.

The cat was freed after workers at the auto shop removed Goodroad's entire dashboard.

"Took about six-and-a-half hours. One of us could get on our head and actually look up with a flashlight and see the head of the kitten and the person on that side could see the tail," said Hermansen.

It was a labor of love for a kitten now called "Dash" - who not only has a new lease on life - he's found his "furrever" home with Goodroad.

Goodroad said he was actually looking to adopt a dog, but this was fate.