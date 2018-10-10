Conservation Connection — Learning how to ‘field dress’ a deer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Deer hunting has already started in Missouri and the November firearms season is only a month away. What do you do with your deer once you harvest it? The Missouri Department of Conservation is having a class that will help.

Bryant Hertel, Busch Shooting Range Outdoor Education Center manager joins the show to discuss the class they will be hosting on Tuesday, October 16 from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov and search keywords "field dressing" for detailed steps on how to field dress a deer.