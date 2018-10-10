× East St. Louis police leave the scene of standoff; no suspect in custody

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – East St. Louis police left the scene of a standoff Wednesday afternoon after claims that a person fired a shot at an officer and barricaded himself inside a home.

According to police, the standoff occurred in the 1600 block of Henrietta.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police were involved in the standoff with the suspect.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter captured images from the scene while authorities responded. The situation seemed calm. Officers were there with bulletproof vests on but neighbors and children were also present outside the home.

Ultimately, police left the area by 6 p.m. and said they had no one in custody. Police would not say if the suspected shooter had left the home before their arrival or if there was a person in the home to begin with.