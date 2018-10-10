× Enterprise Applies for MLS Franchise

Over a year since the last St. Louis MLS bid failed, Enterprise Holdings announced on Tuesday that they have applied for an MLS expansion franchise. Last April, a St. Louis city vote failed to secure the funds for an MLS franchise. Now Enterprise and the Taylor family have teamed up with Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technology to submit a new bid for an MLS franchise. This bid would require very little public money to build the 250 million dollar stadium in downtown St. Louis, unlike the failed last bid.

The new group made up of Taylor family members and would be majority owned by women, which would be the first of its kind in the MLS.

The final two MLS expansion cities will be awarded for play in 2022.

The Taylor family is known for being passionate about their home city, St. Louis. They recently bought the naming rights to the former Scottrade Center, the home of the St. Louis Blues. The arena is now known as Enterprise Center. Enterprise is the largest privately owned company in the region.