Pacific mayor congratulates first female Cub Scout on path to the Boy Scouts

PACIFIC, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis Area Boy Scouts shared Pacific Mayor Steve Myers Facebook status update today. They posted this comment:

Mayor Steve Myers posted this message for his fans with a picture of the two shaking hands:

“It was my privilege to have the opportunity to meet with 10-year-old Kaity Shuls and her mother this week to help her with a couple requirements for her ‘Building a Better World’ pin that she can earn as a Webelo Scout.

Yes….you read that correctly!

Kaity is the first female Cub Scout with Pack 3443 in Gray Summit and joined the BSA in February of 2018. When her brother (who is a 2nd Class Scout from troop 443) came home after a meeting and told her that girls would now be allowed to join Boy Scouts, she quickly signed up and became the 2nd girl to join the Osage district, but the 1st girl to join pack 3443 out of Gray Summit, MO.

Kaity is advancing very quickly and has attended many events such as Spring Camporee, Orienteering, Youth Angler Day, STEM Twilight Camp, and AOL camp. She has also been awarded her Cyberchip, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Activity award and is now looking forward to the upcoming Cub-O-Ree. She is currently working to earn her Arrow of Light rank and is very excited for next year when she will attend the Blue/Gold Banquet where she will bridge over into an all girls Boy Scout troop that is now being formed.

Anyone wishing to learn more about Scouting in our region and the opportunities it offers young people can contact Osage District Executive Ken Etter at ken.etter@scouting.org”