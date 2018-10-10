× Missing Park Hills teen thought to be traveling with sex offender

PARK HILLS, MO – The Park Hills Missouri Police Department has issued an Endanger Persons Advisory for a missing teenage girl. Police say 15-year-old Zelda Alexis Turner ran away from home on Friday, October 5th, and is thought to be possibility traveling with 27-year-old Aaron Bruce to Marquette County Michigan.

Authorities say Bruce is a register sex offender.

Turner is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red hoodie, white shorts, and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen Zelda Turner or Aaron Bruce, please call the Park Hills Police Department at 573-431-3131 or your local police department.