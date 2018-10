Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — With flu season in full swing many are obtaining their protection by getting a vaccine. When it comes to being a pregnant woman, doing so is highly recommended.

Dr. Hamnah Siddiqui is an OB-GYN with SSM Health DePaul Hospital and is here this morning to talk about why this is so important and how you can receive free vaccinations this Saturday.

For more information on the free flu vaccinations this Saturday head to stlmoms.com.