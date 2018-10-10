New ownership group applies for MLS Franchise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Over a year since the last St. Louis MLS bid failed, Enterprise Holdings announced on Tuesday that they have applied for an MLS expansion franchise. Last April, a St. Louis city vote failed to secure the funds for an MLS franchise.

Enterprise and the Taylor family have teamed up with Jim Kavanaugh of World Wide Technology to submit a new bid for an MLS franchise. This bid would require very little public money to build the 250 million dollar stadium in downtown St. Louis, unlike the failed last bid.

Carolyn Kindle Betz of Enterprise Holdings and Jim Kavanaugh of Worldwide Technology joined FOX 2 to discuss