O'Fallon police alert parents to 'stranger danger' incident

O’FALLON, IL – The O’Fallon Illinois Police Department is investigating an incident were 2 female students were accosted by a man in a vehicle. Police say they were alerted to the incident by a school district principal who said the students were walking near Shadow Ridge Crossing and East Wesley Drives around 3:30 pm Wednesday, October 10th, when a male in a car made a hand gesture for the females to come this his vehicle.

The 2 students ran away from the area and report the incident to their parents.

The police department canvassed the area but failed to find the suspect.

Police say the man in question is a heavy-set white male, in his 40’s, and has red hair. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and driving an older model gray Honda SUV.

If you have seen this man or vehicle, please call the O’Fallon Illinois Police Department.