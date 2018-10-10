Parent stunned after gun is discovered at Riverview Gardens High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – What started out as a regular school day at Riverview Gardens High School ended with this automated message being sent to parents.

“Dear Riverview Gardens High school parents and guardians. Earlier today, you received an email and a phone call about a firearm being found at the high school,” the recording said.

“I was shocked, like shaken,” Sydney Caldwell said. “He could’ve did anything with that gun.”

Caldwell’s daughter is a student at the high school.

He remembers being irate when he got word of a gun being on school property.

“I’m thinking is my kid going to be safe tomorrow or the next day,” the father said.

School administrators say a resource officer discovered the gun inside a student’s small bag around 12:45 pm.

Authorities immediately took the student to the St. Louis County Juvenile Justice Center.

Meanwhile, Caldwell Is having a hard time grasping all of this happening while his daughter sat in class.

“He could’ve did anything with that gun,” Caldwell said. “It could’ve went off someone could’ve gotten hurt. You see it every day.”

Riverview administrators released a statement that says in part,

“At no time was the safety of any student or staff member compromised. The incident did not require a search for the student or firearm, so the school was not put on lockdown. Additionally, the student indicated that the firearm was not brought to school with the intention of hurting anyone. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Riverview Gardens School District has a zero tolerance policy for weapons of any kind on campus. Per RGSD policy, the incident is being investigated by the security team and district leaders.”

Though the situation may have been handled, Caldwell is calling for more safety precautions.

“I want something to be fixed like immediately, like asap.”

This is a tough blow for a school that’s been on an upward spiral academically.

However, until further notice, all bags will be checked, and an internal investigation is underway.