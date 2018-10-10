Police searching for suspects in South St. Louis homicide

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in the homicide of 36-year-old Jacob Hudson that occurred at the 6400 block of Idaho ave. on October 6.

The police are describing the suspects as black males between the ages of 16-18 and with dark complexions. One is described as being 6 ft. tall and the other is 5 ft. 3 in. tall. One of the suspects is described having “shoulder length dreads” and the other having “short afro-style” hair.

Officers received a call about a shooting around 10 a.m. on October 6 and found Hudson suffering a gunshot wound. Hudson was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 866-371-TIPS (8477), or the Homicide Office at (314) 444-5371.