Schnucks begins takeover of select Shop ‘N Save stores

ST. LOUIS – It’s out with the Shop ‘N Save and in with the Schnucks.

Schnucks is rolling out its first round of new stores after acquiring several Shop ‘N Save locations around the St. Louis metro area.

“I knew it was coming and I’m glad it’s here because I always did like Schnucks," said shopper Cathy Buescher.

Within 63 hours, workers swapped out everything from the signage, to sales systems, carts, bagging, and products. So far, customers seem to be settling in.

“I’m going over to the pharmacy to arrange to transfer my medicine from Crestwood to here. I like Schnucks a lot. I like their produce. Of all the grocery stores, I’ve always liked their produce the best," said Teenie Followell.

But will shoppers notice a difference in what they pay at the checkout counter?

“We took the top hundred items and compared them. What we learned was when you add them all up we were cheaper,” said Dave Peacock, president and COO of Schnucks. “What we also saw in some instances where we weren’t, we actually took our prices down, metro-wide at all of our stores.”

And with the acquisition of nearly half of the Shop ‘N Save locations of in the St. Louis area, Schnucks will now need to staff and manage 118 stores.

“We strongly encourage people to come to the store and apply because we’ve got plenty of positions available," Peacock said.

This transition process will continue until all of the new locations are rebranded. Up next are their stores in St. Peters, Florissant, and Fenton.