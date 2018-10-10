SSM Health Medical Minute – October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - For anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby during pregnancy or infancy, having a companion to walk you through the steps is critical.

Lisa Zorn is a nurse at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis and the SHARE Coordinator for parents who lose their babies. Her services include bed-side companions, phone support, face-to-face support, group meetings, resource packets, private online communities, memorial events, and mementos, training for caregivers and family members and so much more.

Pregnancy loss happens to 1 in 4 women, and it impacts families beyond the parents. Zorn works with families who have lost a baby and cares for them as if they were about to have a healthy baby.

“One thing is touch. A hug and simply speaking the name they’ve picked if they’ve picked a name," Zorn said.

Zorn is the perinatal bereavement coordinator and offers cuddle cots, which is a cooling bed for the babies to kind of help slow the process after death.

Zorn offers footprints and mementos to help families grieve. She says weeks and months later, families are thankful for these small things keeping the memory of their baby alive.

