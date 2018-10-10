What to expect from Hurricane Michael in these key Florida cities

Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect today at some key cities in Michael’s path. (All times in ET)
Apalachicola
Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Just before noon
Worst conditions: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
Storm surge expected: 9 to 14 feet
Destin
Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Around noon
Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rainfall expected: 3 to 6 inches
Storm surge expected: 5 to 8 feet
Panama City Beach
Hurricane force winds (75 mph+): Just before noon
Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches
Storm surge expected: 7 to 11 feet
Pensacola
Hurricane force winds: Not expected to reach hurricane force
Worst conditions: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Rainfall expected: 1 to 2 inches
Storm surge expected: 2 to 4 feet
Tallahassee
Hurricane force winds: Only when the center is passing around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Worst conditions: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m
Rainfall expected: 6 to 10 inches