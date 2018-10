Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Shopping for Halloween decorations and costumes should be fun, not scary. The National Retail Federation reports that consumers spent more than $9 billion on halloween costumes and merchandise. To avoid scams, the Better Business Bureau advises shoppers to rely on trusted merchants and check unfamiliar stores or websites with the bbb before buying.

Joining us is Better Business Bureau investigator, Don O'Brien.

