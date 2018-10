BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Police are investigating after a car left the road and crashed into a Belleville home Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Delmar Street around 3:20a.m.

Police say the vehicle went up over the curb and smashed into the homeowner’s fence and hit the garage door.

According to authorities the driver of that car got out and ran off, police are still looking for that driver.

The homeowner was not injured.