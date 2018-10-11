× Drunk driving, reckless homicide charges for man in fatal I-64 crash

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 30-year-old O’Fallon, Illinois in connection with a wrong way accident back in January that claimed the life of a south St. Louis woman.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred January 21 around 7 a.m. on westbound Interstate 64 at milepost 6.4 near Washington Park.

The suspect, who was driving a white Mercedes, slammed into a black Honda CRV, driven by Lyn Chieng. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver, identified as Brandon Bell, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. Bell was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

After several months of investigation, a warrant for Bell’s arrest was signed Thursday afternoon. He turned himself over to authorities and was booked for aggravated DUI and reckless homicide. His bail was set at $100,000. He posted bond a short time later and was released from custody.