Flavors of St. Louis event to benefit liver cancer awareness

ST. LOUIS — The American Liver Foundation will be hosting a tasty fundraiser this month to help raise awareness for liver cancer. The event will be held at the MOTO Museum on October 15 from 6-10 p.m.

At the event, a five-course meal will be prepared by five different big name local name chefs.

Fox 2's own Dan Gray will be hosting the event as well.

Kevin Lee from the American Liver Foundation and participating chef Bobbi Wasabi from Triumph Grill join the show to give more information on the event.

For more information, visit ALFFlavors.org/StLouis.