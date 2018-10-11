‘Girls In The Know’ helps empower pre-teen girls

ST. LOUIS - The pre-teen years are a very impressionable time for girls.
Girls in the Know is an organization that helps educate pre-teen girls in life topics such as healthy relationships, bullying, body image, personal safety, and puberty. Their She & Me Empowerment Workshop Series is designed for girls ages 9-13.
Gina Marten, Exec. Director and Christy Allen discusses why is there a need for programs like this in St. Louis.
Girls in the Know
"Knowledge & Power Small Bites Big & Ideas"
2018 Annual Fundraiser
Third Degree Glass Factory,
Thursday, October 11, 2018 - 5:30 - 8:00 pm
