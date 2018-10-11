× Joplin couple accuse Uber driver of sexual assault

JOPLIN, Mo. — An Uber driver is charged with crawling into bed with a Missouri couple and sexually assaulting the woman after giving them a ride home from a bar.

The Joplin Globe reports that 24-year-old Malachi Murdock was charged Tuesday with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message.

Joplin police Capt. Trevor Duncan says the boyfriend invited Murdock in for a drink after he gave the couple a ride. They then let him sleep on their couch because he was intoxicated.

The affidavit says the woman awoke to Duncan fondling her. She said that after she was assaulted, she managed to awaken her boyfriend, who told Murdock to leave. Duncan says Murdock then returned the next night, and the couple again told him to leave.