ST. LOUIS - Ryan Gosling was put through the wringer to play Neil Armstrong. Kevin chats with the star about what it was like to play the first man to walk on the moon in the new movie "First Man."
Kevin’s Reel World – Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in First Man
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Why Mark Wahlberg will never play a Superhero
-
Neil Armstrong’s private collection up for auction
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Peppermint
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Papillon
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Henry Cavill & Simon Pegg in Mission Impossible Fallout
-
-
Reel World: Ant-Man & The Wasp
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Night School
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Switchfoot talks about writing a song for Unbroken: Path to Redemption
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Girl Scout Leader Jennifer Garner
-
Kevin’s Reel World – The Equalizer 2
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Mark Wahlberg and Ronda Rousey
-
Neil Simon, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, dies at 91
-
Kevin’s Reel World: Cruise and Co-stars on the Red Carpet