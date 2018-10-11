Kevin’s Reel World – Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in First Man

Posted 12:51 pm, October 11, 2018, by , Updated at 12:57PM, October 11, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Ryan Gosling was put through the wringer to play Neil Armstrong.  Kevin chats with the star about what it was like to play the first man to walk on the moon in the new movie "First Man."