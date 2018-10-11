Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event coming to St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Millions of women have been given the diagnosed with breast cancer. While the disease mainly affects women, their family members are impacted as well. While many strides have been made in battling breast cancer, much more needs to be done to find a cure and you can help by participating in the upcoming event, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 27 in Forest Park.

Pete Woods, Managing Partner of Haar & Woods, LLP and Ryan Binkley, owner of Game 6 Honky Tonk Joint join the show to talk about the American Cancer Society as well as Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

