Metro’s Most Wanted – The unsolved murder of Debbie Simpson

ST. LOUIS – An unsolved murder that spans three decades. The victim: a young woman in the prime of her life. Thirty-three years after her death, the family of Debbie Simpson is still looking for answers.

Debbie was the oldest of three sisters. At 19 years of age, Debbie began working for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency in aeronautical chart defense mapping.

In July 1985, Debbie was 30 and living on her own in an apartment above a bar on the corner of S. Broadway and Loughborough.

She died in that apartment.

Debbie was last seen July 18, 1985 after leaving a local bar. Her mother found her stabbed to death inside the apartment.

Detectives followed leads for weeks and months.

Three decades after Debbie’s murder, her sisters were hesitant to do an on-camera interview, still living in fear of the unknown.

Detectives believe as the years have passed people have heard things. CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.