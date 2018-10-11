× Missouri man charged with illegal circumcision of 2 teens

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The founder of an organization called “Restore Bible Culture” is accused in an indictment of illegally circumcising two teenagers.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 47-year-old Curtis Abbott, of Nixa, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of child endangerment and one count of unauthorized practice of medicine or surgery. A hearing is scheduled for next week on the charges. He sent a statement to the News-Leader calling the allegations “false.”

Because the case was handled by a grand jury, many details of the case—like an alleged motive—are not public.

But court filings in a divorce describe him deciding to go back into the ministry after having “multiple prophetic communications.” Abbott said his ministry had “several false starts in years past.” The divorce was finalized this summer.